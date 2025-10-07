Suspect in ‘hit-and-run’ Larumbe slay sentenced to 12 years

Aaron Karl Tan, the suspect tagged in the hit-and-run that killed former Cesafi player Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest on Monday afternoon, May 6, 2024. | Screenshot from Ramil Ayuman FB video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A trial court here sentenced the suspect in the killing of a varsity player to up to 12 years in prison.

Branch 7 of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City found Aaron Karl Romero Tan guilty, beyond reasonable doubt, of homicide over the death of basketball player Jeslar Uriel Larumbe, based on court document provided to CDN Digital.

In a ruling promulgated on September 22, Presiding Judge Ricky Jones Macabaya sentenced Tan to a prison term of eight years and one day as minimum to 12 years and 1 day as maximum.

The court also ordered him to pay P350,000 in moral damages and civil indemnity to the victim’s family.

Change of plea

Tan was initially charged with murder, a non-bailable offense, over Larumbe’s death in February 2024.

In a May 2024 hearing, he pleaded not guilty to the charges lodged against him. But he later changed his mind, and through the assistance of his lawyers, offered to plead guilty to homicide, which carries a lesser penalty.

The legal counsel representing Larumbe’s family consented to the change in plea.

Tan had been accused of killing the 23-year-old Larumbe in a hit-and-run in Cebu City last year.

Known in Cebu’s basketball community

Larumbe was a known personality in Cebu’s basketball community, having been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and champion under Batch 2017 in the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League (DBCABL) twice.

He also played for the Don Bosco Greywolves in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), Cebu’s collegiate league.

Under Philippine law, murder is defined as the “unlawful killing of another person attended by qualifying circumstances” such as treachery, evident premeditation, or cruelty. It is punishable by reclusion perpetua with a duration of 20 years and 1 day to 40 years.

Homicide, on the other hand, covers cases of unlawful killing without those qualifying circumstances and carries a lighter penalty of reclusion temporal, or imprisonment ranging from 12 to 20 years.

