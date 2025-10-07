Minglanilla: Teacher stabbed to death by live-in partner during argument

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 43-year-old public school teacher was allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in partner during a violent quarrel inside their home in Sitio Sambag, Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla, Cebu late night on Monday, October 6.

Police identified the victim as Melanie Lee Lastimosa, who succumbed to multiple stab wounds after she was allegedly attacked by her partner, Katherine Arcilla Retita, 42, a jobless resident of the same area.

According to police investigation, the couple, who were known to frequently quarrel, got into a heated argument around 11:25 p.m. on Monday after their dog escaped through their gate.

Retita, who was reportedly drunk at the time, retrieved the dog but later turned violent, threatening to kill Lastimosa with a knife.

Fearing for her safety, Lastimosa locked Retita out of the house and called the police for help.

However, Retita tricked her way back inside by claiming she was bitten by a snake. Out of concern, Lastimosa opened the door, but their altercation escalated until Retita stabbed the teacher several times.

Responding officers arrived to find Lastimosa lying in a pool of blood beside the gate of their house. They immediately sought medical help from the Bureau of Fire Protection’s (BFP) medical team, which was said to be the only available emergency responders at the time.

Police later broke into the couple’s locked home and arrested Retita, who was hiding in their bedroom. She was informed of her rights and is now detained at the Minglanilla Police Station while police prepare for the filing of charges against her.

Authorities recovered two bloodied kitchen knives from the scene of the crime, believed to have been used in stabbing Lastimosa, who was already dead when brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital at 12:50 a.m. of Tuesday, October 7.

Lastimosa’s family signed a waiver to no longer subject her body to an autopsy while police continue to investigate her killing.

