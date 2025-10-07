6 more senators received campaign donations from contractors – Comelec

Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia — File photo by Marianne Bermudez/Inquirer

MANILA, Philippines — Six more senators received campaign donations from contractors, Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia said on Tuesday.

Garcia noted that the donors of these senators are among the 55 contractors who contributed during the 2022 elections.

“Around six, if I am not mistaken,” Garcia said in a radio dzMM interview when asked whether there are additional senators who received campaign donations from contractors.

Garcia, however, refused to divulge their identities pending the results of Comelec’s investigation.

He also noted that contractors donating to politicians are not necessarily violating the law.

While Section 95(c) of the Omnibus Election Code prohibits campaign contributions from natural and juridical persons who hold contracts or subcontracts to supply the government—or any of its divisions, subdivisions, or instrumentalities—with goods or services, or to perform construction or other works, private contractors are not included in this prohibition.

Show-cause order

The Comelec has since issued a show-cause order against Sen. Chiz Escudero after Centerways Construction and Development Inc. president Lawrence Lubiano—one of the 55 contractors under the poll body’s investigation—donated P30 million to the senator’s campaign and was confirmed to be involved in government contracts.

For the other 54 contractors, Garcia said the Comelec is still waiting for feedback from the Department of Public Works and Highways to determine if they were involved in government projects.

He also noted that some of the contractors operate in industries such as glass and aluminum and real estate, which belong to the private sector.

“A realty corporation could have built subdivisions and condominiums and may not be necessarily involved as government and public works contractors,” Garcia said. “If that is the case, then they are not covered in the provisions of the Omnibus Election Code.”

