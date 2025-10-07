Naga, Cebu buy-bust: ‘Street-level pusher’ nabbed, drugs, gun seized

The suspect who was arrested by the City of Naga Police Station during a buy-bust operation on Monday afternoon, October 6. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Naga City, Cebu arrested a man on the barangay drug watchlist during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mainit on Monday afternoon, October 6.

Police identified the suspect as a 28-year-old ‘street-level’ individual, who was caught selling illegal drugs to a poseur-buyer at around 2:57 p.m.

Authorities seized from the suspect around 4.0 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P27,200.

Aside from the illegal drugs, police also confiscated the buy-bust money, a firearm, and a small pouch which was believed to contain the illegal drugs.

The suspect was immediately placed under custody of the City of Naga Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit while charges were being prepared against him for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Police Staff Sergeant Clyde Andales, the case investigator, said the suspect had long been monitored following tips from informants and the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

“Actually, kana siya is mga target na gyud na sila, gipanghatag na gyud na sila sa atoang barangay. Unya, kana atoang gihimo, naa’y niadto nga confidential informant nga mutabang nga dali ra makapalit, makaduol sa suspect. Mao to’ng naghimo ta og buy-bust operation. Kana sila is drug watchlist na gyud na sila sa barangay,” he said.

Actually, he is one of the targets, he and the others names were already given to our barangay. And, what we did, a confidential informant went with us to help us so that we can quickly buy and go near the suspect. That is why we conducted a buy-bust operation. They are in the drug watchlist of the barangay.)

Authorities said the operation underscores their continuing campaign to dismantle local drug supply chains through intelligence-driven enforcement.

Naga is a component city of the Province of Cebu and is estimated to be 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

