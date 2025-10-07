Tomas Osmeña on classes: Don’t stop them over wall cracks

Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat [FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cracks on classroom walls are not enough reason to halt schooling, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña said.

He urged officials to exercise prudence before prolonging the suspension of face-to-face classes following last week’s magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Osmeña, who chairs the Cebu City Council’s committee on education, said while safety would be paramount, the city must also guard against unnecessary disruption to learning, especially if damages were superficial and would not pose structural risks.

“I’m very reluctant to endorse cutting down classes,” Osmeña said in an interview on Tuesday, October 7. “The walls don’t carry any weight. It’s the posts that hold the building. You cannot stop classes just because there’s a crack on the wall.”

He explained that wall cracks would often be misunderstood as signs of structural danger when, in most cases, they were cosmetic.

“It’s like when you bake a cake—there are cracks in the icing. That doesn’t mean the cake will collapse,” he said. “Even during big earthquakes before, no building collapsed after the quake. If they collapse, it happens during the earthquake.”

The vice mayor, a former real estate developer, added that hiring third-party engineers to inspect every building would be impractical.

“You know how many thousands of buildings there are in Cebu?” he asked.

City keeps classes suspended

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier announced that all face-to-face classes remain suspended until further notice, pending ongoing safety assessments.

In a public advisory on October 6, Archival said all public daycare, kindergarten, elementary, and high school classes would continue through asynchronous or online modalities, while private schools and public colleges had been given discretion to determine their own class arrangements.

“Your safety remains our top priority,” the mayor said. “Please stay tuned for further updates from the Cebu City Government and the Department of Education.”

DepEd shifts to modular learning

The Department of Education (DepEd)–Cebu City Division also confirmed that schools had transitioned to modular delivery of learning while awaiting clearance for in-person classes.

“We shifted to modular delivery of learning in lieu of face-to-face classes,” said Dr. Nimfa Bongo, city schools superintendent, on Tuesday.

Quake aftermath

The ongoing suspension follows the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City in northern Cebu at 9:59 p.m. on September 30, which left 71 people dead, 592 injured, and three still missing as of October 5.

At least 209,972 families (372,513 individuals) were affected, with 26,140 families displaced, according to the Cebu Provincial Capitol Public Information Office.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded 7,092 aftershocks since the quake, with 1,385 plotted and 31 felt by residents.

While most severe damage was reported in northern Cebu towns such as Bogo, San Remigio, Medellin, and Daanbantayan, minor cracks and structural issues were also observed in some Cebu City schools.

