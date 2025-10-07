Jinggoy files perjury case vs Brice Hernandez

Senator Jinggoy Estrada filed a perjury case against former Bulacan assistant district engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez on Oct. 7, 2025 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office over allegations linking the senator to the anomalous infrastructure projects. INQUIRER.net/ Faith Argosino

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Tuesday filed a perjury case against former Bulacan assistant district engineer Brice Ericson Hernandez before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office over allegations linking the senator to the anomalous infrastructure projects.

Estrada arrived at the city’s prosecutor’s office at 9:15 a.m.

Estrada’s move came after Hernandez accused the senator during a Sept. 8 House hearing of inserting P355 million worth of flood control projects in the 2025 national budget and allegedly receiving 30 percent of the amount as kickback.

The senator denied the accusations, branding them as “kathang-isip at gawa-gawa” (imaginary and fabricated). He also challenged Hernandez to take a lie-detector test with him to determine who is telling the truth.

Estrada maintained that the supposed P355 million in flood control projects cannot be attributed to him, noting that any line item in the 2025 General Appropriations Act could be associated with any senator.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) earlier dismissed Construction Section Chief Jaypee Mendoza and Accountant Juanito Mendoza of the Bulacan first engineering district office for disloyalty, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the dismissal carries the penalties of perpetual disqualification from public office, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and cancellation of civil service eligibility, adding that the move is “without prejudice” to possible civil or criminal cases.

