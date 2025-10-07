A week after 6.9 quake hits Cebu: 72 dead, thousands displaced

The powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck off the coast of Bogo City, northern Cebu, on September 30, 2025, flattened an entire block of houses in a local resettlement village, killing eight residents. | CDN Digital / Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The death toll from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu last week has climbed to 72, with 1,116 people injured and no individuals reported missing, according to the latest situation report from the provincial government.

Data released by the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) released Tuesday, October 7, showed that over 195,000 families, or 377,652 individuals, have been affected, many of whom remain displaced as aftershocks continue to rattle the area.

Officials said families are camping along roadsides out of fear of returning to unstable structures.

They also recorded 40,272 partially damaged and 4,703 totally destroyed homes. San Remigio and Daanbantayan were among the hardest hit, with more than 9,800 and 13,900 damaged houses, respectively.

Likewise, the Office of Civil Defense in Central Visayas reiterated its warning to families residing in landslide-prone and geologically unstable areas to seek safer areas due to continuous aftershocks and bad weather.

Additionally, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recommended that the government evacuate and prohibit the construction of structures within five meters of the newly identified Bogo Bay Fault, the source of last week’s temblor.

Power

Meanwhile, power has been fully restored across most affected towns, except for parts of San Remigio, while the water supply is partially operational in several areas, including Bogo (60 percent), Medellin (75 percent), and Tabuelan (80 percent).

Telecommunication signals have largely been restored, though some towns report intermittent service.

Authorities have also confirmed sinkholes and fissures in Medellin, San Remigio, Borbon, and Tabogon, prompting ongoing geotechnical assessments.

Relief operations

Relief efforts are ongoing, with the Capitol reporting to have received a total P74.2 million in cash donations so far, and an estimated ₱9.2 million worth of in-kind goods received by the province as of Tuesday.

The provincial government continues to distribute over 689,000 relief packs and has deployed 78 response assets, including water tankers and portable toilets, to the hardest-hit municipalities.

The Provincial Health Office and the Department of Health additionally have mobilized teams for medical missions and psychological debriefings, particularly for health workers and survivors in Bogo City and nearby towns.

Red alert

Meanwhile, sea transport through Hagnaya, Bantayan, and Bogo’s Pulambato ports has resumed, but Tabogon Port remains totally damaged.

The PDRRMO maintained a Red Alert status, with the Emergency Operations Center continuing round-the-clock coordination and response operations.

The quake, which hit at 9:59 p.m. on September 30, originated near Bogo City and caused widespread destruction across several municipalities, including San Remigio, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Borbon, and Sogod, prompting the Province of Cebu to declare a state of calamity.

