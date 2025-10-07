BE Group breaks ground on boutique development in Alona, Bohol

Get ready to BE right at home on Alona Beach, for soon will rise a sunny sandy place worth your stay.

BE Hotels and Resorts, the hospitality arm of the BE Group of Companies, is officially entering the vibrant scene of Alona Beach, Panglao Island. On September 29, 2025, the famed hospitality brand finally broke ground on the site of BE Pods Alona, sitting squarely on the western end of Alona Beach.

With the aim of keeping the pillowy white sand, turquoise waters, and awe-inspiring sunset the main attraction, this new venture will stand at an unobtrusive 5 storeys, with an exciting roof deck to capture 180-degree views of the beach.

It will offer a cozy and casual stay with the elevated service of any BE Resort, perfect for any thrill-seeking travellers, with the property sitting right in the heart of all the action, from beach parties to exciting water activities to foodie adventures. And for the first time ever, BE Pods Alona will also include barkada rooms, an affordable option for young group travelers who want to experience the best Panglao has to offer.

Underscoring the significance of this development, BE Group President and CEO Grand Benedicto said, “This new venture of ours is the company and family’s way of showing how much we believe in the Bohol market. There is still so much the island has to offer, and this venture can be the perfect kick-off point for anyone coming to visit.”

So, if you’re ever looking for a new adventure, come to Bohol, and stay at BE Pods Alona, a sunny sandy place worth your stay.