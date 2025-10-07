BPO bldgs in Cebu: Some don’t have evacuation areas, gap in quake safety

Skyline of Cebu City from Cebu Business Park. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram [File Photo]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some business process outsourcing (BPO) buildings here still don’t know their designated evacuation areas.

This is a gap in safety preparedness that city officials say needs urgent correction following recent earthquakes that triggered government action against a major firm.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña said on Tuesday, October 7, that while the city’s coordination meeting with BPOs and property managers was a “good starting point,” many loose ends remain in how companies implement emergency and evacuation procedures.

“Obviously, the application of emergency procedure is not uniform in all the BPOs and in all the buildings. Maraming (Many) loose ends. Some buildings don’t have designated areas for evacuation. All these little things,” Osmeña said in an interview.

Meeting convened

Osmeña convened a meeting discussing issue on October 6, gathering 107 participants, including site directors, HR managers, facilities managers, property management officers, and building engineers, to discuss evacuation protocols, re-entry clearance, workers’ rights, inter-government coordination, and emergency drills.

The meeting followed a work stoppage order issued by the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) against a Cebu-based BPO firm last week for violating workplace safety rules after allegedly forcing employees back to their workstations following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30.

Not assigning blame

Osmeña clarified that the city government was not conducting a probe or assigning blame but would be focusing on coordination and understanding.

“It was not a probe or fault-finding. It was a good exchange of ideas and suggestions,” he said.

“We’re trying to set the connection so there will be a common medium and eventually a common understanding,” he said.

City to tap technical expert for follow-through

With Osmeña set to travel abroad for a medical operation, Councilor Harold Go will lead the follow-up discussions with BPOs and building administrators.

“Harold Go has the background. The family owns a high-rise building in IT Park, and he’s an architect. So all these structural and technical matters, which to me are even so alien, will be better handled by him,” Osmeña explained.

The vice mayor underscored that the goal would be to harmonize safety protocols across all BPO sites and ensure compliance with DOLE’s occupational safety and health (OSH) standards, particularly those required under Department Order No. 252, Series of 2025.

Concern over DOLE stoppage order

Osmeña admitted initial concern over the DOLE-7’s stoppage order, fearing it could send a negative signal to the rest of the BPO industry in Cebu.

“My concern is that it means a bad image when the other BPOs might think they’re going to be voided or something like that. Of course, I get nervous. So I got in touch with DOLE and they rushed the investigation,” he said.

Lapses in hazard assessment

The stoppage order stemmed from DOLE’s verification that the firm had no Emergency and Disaster Preparedness and Response Plan, as required by law.

Inspectors also found lapses in the company’s hazard assessment, safety committee operations, and construction safety compliance, exposing workers to “imminent danger.”

Under Section 42 of Department Order 252, the firm faces daily penalties of up to P100,000 until it corrects its violations.

Push for uniform, safe protocols

The city government said it was working with DOLE and property managers to close safety gaps and develop standardized in-house policies for emergency response.

“We do not get into issues like who blocked off the door or things like that. Obviously, that is a matter that should be handled directly by DOLE. We’re not in a position to make that evaluation,” Osmeña said.

DOLE-7 Regional Director Roy Buenafe earlier warned that the BPO firm’s case was “just the initial shot” and that more vigorous inspections would be conducted in the coming weeks to ensure workplace safety and protect workers’ rights.

