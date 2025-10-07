Danao City: Dead fetus found in roadside garbage bin

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dead female fetus, believed to be around eight to nine months old, was discovered in a roadside garbage bin in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City on Tuesday morning, October 7.

Police Corporal Mary Ann Arnejo, the case investigator, said they received a call from a concerned citizen at around 8:58 a.m. reporting the discovery of the fetus at Purok San Antonio.

However, when the responding officers arrived, the fetus was no longer at the site as it had already been retrieved by an ambulance from the rescue unit of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) of Danao.

“Amo pa gisusi ang area gyud kay pag-adto namo, wala naman sad didto. So nagdali-dali sad mi ganiha og pangita sa fetus kay pag-adto namo wala naman didto sa area,” Arnejo told CDN Digital.

(We were checking the area because when we went there, it was not already there. So we hurriedly looked for the fetus because when we went there to the area it was not there already.)

She added that investigators were still working to identify, who abandoned the fetus and were checking the area, looking for security cameras that might show footage that might give them a lead on the person who did that.

Arnejo said that the fetus’ remains had since been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for proper disposition and burial.

As of this writing, authorities said they were still conducting a follow-up investigation to determine the identity of the parents and the circumstances surrounding the fetus’ abandonment.

Danao is a component city of the Province of Cebu which is located 33 kilometers north of Cebu City.

This is a developing story.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP