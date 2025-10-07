Martha Sazon (from left), Margarita Dy, Lynette Ortiz, Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, Ana Maria Aboitiz-Delgado

Fortune’s ‘Most Powerful Women in Asia: 5 Philippine biz leaders on list

MANILA, Philippines — Five women leaders in the Philippine corporate world is on the list of Fortune Magazine’s Asia’s 100 Most Powerful Women for “leveraging regional and global volatility for business advantage.”

The top ranking business leader from the Philippines is Martha Sazon, Mynt president, who sits at the 37th spot.

Sazon is known as the one, who led the popular e-wallet GCash, which now has over 94 million Filipino users and is headed for its stock market debut.

CEO Margarita Dy, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) president, is the next one being at No. 69 of the list.

Dy, who is the first woman to hold these top positions at ALI, currently heads the real estate giant’s pursuit of a massive mall redevelopment project and portfolio expansion across the company’s business units.

Land Bank of the Philippines president and CEO Lynette Ortiz ranked 72nd, touted for leading the country’s largest government financial institution.

At No. 92 is Megaworld Corp. president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, now at the helm of the company’s plan to expand its township and office empire.

Union Bank of the Philippines president and CEO Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado was 94th. She is currently driving the bank’s digital innovation and customer-centric growth. /dda

