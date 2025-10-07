Ferry sinks at Zamboanga port amid bad weather

FERRY MISHAP. The Weesam Express 8 lying on its starboard side as it starts to sink at the port of Zamboanga on Tuesday (Oct. 7, 2025). The vessel sank after its engine room was flooded with seawater through a hole amid inclement weather. (Photo courtesy of Mindanao News and Information)

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A fast craft ferry plying the Zamboanga-Isabela route sank early Tuesday while docked at the local port amid inclement weather.

Samuel Sabanal, skipper of Weesam Express 8 which is owned by SRN Fast Seacrafts, Inc., said the vessel listed and sank around 5:20 a.m. The ferry was scheduled to sail at 6:45 a.m. to Basilan via Isabela City.

READ: Pagasa: 2 weather systems to bring rains to most parts of PH

“It was past 3 a.m. when the crew noticed the engine room was flooded with sea water,” Sabanal told reporters.

He said crew members tried to flush out the water but were quickly overwhelmed by the inflow through a hole in the engine room. Efforts to salvage the vessel with the aid of a tugboat failed.

READ: ‘Habagat’ ending soon; Typhoon Halong unlikely to enter PAR

Sabanal said all crew members managed to escape before the vessel sank.Officials of the shipping firm, Philippine Coast Guard and other concerned agencies are working to refloat the vessel. An oil spill boom has been placed around the sunken vessel to prevent possible leakage. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP