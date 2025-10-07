Ferry sinks at Zamboanga port amid bad weather
ZAMBOANGA CITY – A fast craft ferry plying the Zamboanga-Isabela route sank early Tuesday while docked at the local port amid inclement weather.
Samuel Sabanal, skipper of Weesam Express 8 which is owned by SRN Fast Seacrafts, Inc., said the vessel listed and sank around 5:20 a.m. The ferry was scheduled to sail at 6:45 a.m. to Basilan via Isabela City.
READ: Pagasa: 2 weather systems to bring rains to most parts of PH
“It was past 3 a.m. when the crew noticed the engine room was flooded with sea water,” Sabanal told reporters.
He said crew members tried to flush out the water but were quickly overwhelmed by the inflow through a hole in the engine room. Efforts to salvage the vessel with the aid of a tugboat failed.
READ: ‘Habagat’ ending soon; Typhoon Halong unlikely to enter PAR
Sabanal said all crew members managed to escape before the vessel sank.Officials of the shipping firm, Philippine Coast Guard and other concerned agencies are working to refloat the vessel. An oil spill boom has been placed around the sunken vessel to prevent possible leakage. (PNA)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.