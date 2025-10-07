Grand Lotto: NCR bettor bags P223M jackpot

(Photo courtesy of PCSO)

MANILA, Philippines – A lone bettor from Metro Manila became an instant millionaire after hitting the P223-million jackpot of the Grand Lotto 6/55 on Monday night.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), in an advisory Tuesday, said the bettor guessed the winning combination 21-27-51-19-14-53, which carried a total jackpot of P223,580,197.60.

The winning ticket was bought at an outlet in Barangay Mariana, Quezon City.

Meanwhile, 26 others won P100,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 1,059 bettors will get P1,500 each for four correct digits; and 24,038 will settle for P60 each for three correct digits.

The winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169 or the law on PCSO lotteries.

All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City.

Winners must write their names and signatures on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents.

Lotto winnings of more than P10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. (PNA)

