Cebu just got tastier as CoLimited brings Thailand’s bold street flavors to Cebu

The Philippines’ first-ever CoLimited Thai Restaurant has officially opened its doors at SM Seaside City Cebu, last September 30, 2025.

The restaurant’s design blends modern flair with Thai-inspired details, creating a cozy, lively atmosphere that captures the warmth and joy Thailand is known for.

Straight from the lively streets of Bangkok, Co Limited.Philippines brings with it an explosion of flavors that capture the soul of Thailand’s famous street food scene. From savory seafood to fiery curries and comforting noodles, the new dining spot at the Seaview Wing, Upper Ground Level, is set to redefine how Cebu experiences Thai cuisine.

From Bangkok to Cebu

Known across Thailand for its authentic dishes and vibrant presentation, Co Limited isn’t your typical Thai restaurant. Its Cebu branch mirrors the brand’s popular EmSphere outlet in Bangkok — offering more than just food, but a full-on cultural experience.

Guests can expect to dive into a menu that balances tradition and innovation. Co Limited brings beloved Thai staples such as Pad Thai, Tom Yum Goong, and of course no Thai meal is complete without a touch of sweetness, Mango Sticky Rice drizzled with creamy coconut milk.

Every dish at Co Limited bursts with personality, a mix of spice, tang, and texture that’s unmistakably Thai. Whether you’re craving something sizzling, soupy, or sweet, each bite is a passport to Thailand’s bustling food markets and flavorful alleys.

Where flavor meets fun

This marks a major milestone for the brand as it plants its very first roots in the Philippines, choosing Cebu as its home. With its thriving food culture and appetite for global flavors, the Queen City of the South is the perfect place to begin Co Limited’s journey in the country.

So if you’ve ever dreamed of exploring Bangkok’s street food scene without leaving the island, this is your sign. Visit Co Limited.Philippines at SM Seaside City Cebu, where every plate tells a story, and every flavor leads the way.