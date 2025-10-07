Cebu Greats’ playoff hopes end in heartbreaking loss to Mindoro Tamaraws

One of the highlights of the MPBL game between Cebu Greats and Mindoro Tamaraws. | MPBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats capped their debut season in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with a heartbreaking 89-92 loss to the Mindoro Tamaraws Monday night, October 6, at the Mindoro Sports Complex.

The defeat dashed Cebu’s hopes of clinching the eighth and final playoff berth in the South Division, ending what had been an eventful and turbulent maiden campaign.

The Greats were just a win away from securing the last postseason spot, but their chances slipped away following a controversial missed foul call in the dying seconds.

With the clock winding down, Cebu guard Jun Manzo attempted a buzzer-beating three-pointer that could have sent the game into overtime.

However, he appeared to be fouled by Mindoro’s Ronnel Jeffrey Ramirez, a call that the referees failed to make—much to the disbelief of the Cebu bench.

The Greats’ players and coaching staff immediately stormed the court in protest, but their pleas were ignored as the Tamaraws celebrated the victory that sent them to the playoffs.

FREE THROW WOES

Despite the contentious finish, Cebu also had itself to blame for its free throw woes, missing nine of 30 attempts from the line (21-of-30). Mindoro, in contrast, made the most of its opportunities, hitting 14 of 18.

Five Cebu players finished in double figures, led by Paul Desiderio with 15 points and five rebounds. Limuel Tampus added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while Jun Manzo chipped in 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and a steal. Mark Meneses turned in a double-double of 11 points and 12 boards, and veteran JR Quiñahan contributed 10 markers.

For Mindoro, Jonas Raphael Tibayan paced the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Bambam Galinda and Wendelino Comboy III each scored 18, while Joseph Sedurifa added 10, including the clutch free throws that sealed the game.

Cebu had to claw back early after trailing 20-28 at the end of the first quarter. The Greats tightened their defense in the second frame and cut the deficit to just two, 39-41, by halftime behind the efforts of Ice Hontiveros, Quiñahan, Tampus, and Meneses.

The Greats continued to battle toe-to-toe in the third period. Jan Jamon, who finished with eight points, tied the game at 48-all with a mid-range jumper before Tampus scored on a layup to give Cebu a brief 50-48 lead. The game entered the fourth quarter deadlocked at 62-all, setting up a tense finish.

With under two minutes to play, Mindoro held an 86-80 lead before Cebu mounted a 7-2 rally capped by Meneses’ free throws to trim the gap to one, 87-88. But Comboy III responded with two clutch free throws to restore a three-point cushion, 90-87, with 11 seconds left following a foul by Lean Martel.

Manzo then drove for a quick layup to make it 89-90 with seven seconds remaining, but another foul—this time by Meneses—sent Sedurifa to the line.

He calmly sank both shots to give Mindoro a 92-89 edge with five seconds left. In Cebu’s final possession, Manzo heaved a desperation triple from the top of the key while absorbing contact, but no foul was called as the buzzer sounded.

ROLLER-COASTER SEASON

The loss ended a roller-coaster season for the Cebu Greats, who overcame a turbulent mid-year stretch marked by salary delays that led to a mass exodus of players and coaching staff.

The franchise underwent a mid-season rebranding and change of ownership under Cebuano sportsman Samson Lato, who helped revive the team’s campaign by bringing in reinforcements from established Cebuano players.

Despite falling short of a playoff berth, Cebu’s late-season resurgence and competitive finish provided a glimpse of the potential of its rebuilt roster heading into the next MPBL season.

