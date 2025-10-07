Toledo Trojans test tough foes in Wesley So Cup double-header

CDN FILE

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans are set for another busy night in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup as they face fellow Southern Division contenders Mindoro Tamaraws and Tacloban RCM Pawnmovers on Wednesday, October 8.

The Trojans are riding high on dominant back-to-back dominant wins last weekend against the Iriga Oragons and Zamboanga Sultans, which propelled them to the top of the standings with a 2-0 record.

Looking to extend their unbeaten run, Toledo will once again lean on its seasoned lineup led by Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua and American FIDE Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge on the top boards. Supporting them are Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Masters (IM) Rico Mascarinas and Kim Steven Yap, along with key contributors Edgardo Garma and Virgen Gil Ruaya, who both impressed in their previous outings.

Mindoro, meanwhile, split its first two matches of the season—defeating the guest team Bangkok Double Bishop, 12.5–8.5, before falling to the Koronadal Dreamweavers, 9–12. The Tamaraws will be led by Arena International Master (AIM) Jefferson Pascua, Ryan Agbunag, and Jaquilene Llao.

Tacloban also holds a 1-1 record after bowing to Iriga, 8–13, and rebounding with a dominant 17–4 win over Bangkok Double Bishop. Leading the charge for the Pawnmovers are AIM Norman Jasper Montejo, Jeriel Manlimbana, and Catherine Pojas.

With both opponents looking to build momentum, Toledo will need another strong all-around performance to stay unbeaten in the early phase of the Wesley So Cup.

