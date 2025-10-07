Cebu City courts go online as Quimonda ordered vacated after quake damage

Engineers recommend immediate evacuation of the Quimonda I.T. Center to prevent accidents after quake damage but bail posting remains on-site. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The operations of courts here will temporarily move online after engineers recommended the immediate evacuation of the Quimonda I.T. Center, which sustained structural damage from the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

The decision comes after a joint inspection by the Office of the Building Official (OBO), Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), and Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) confirmed visible cracks across the building’s structure, posing safety risks to occupants.

Architect Florante Catalan, head of the OBO, said the assessment found that while the building remains repairable, evacuation is necessary to allow for full-scale rehabilitation and to ensure public safety.

“Need sila mo-[vacate] sa area…Atong ma-recommend initially is to vacate ang mga tawo para continuous ang repair ug malikayan ang disgrasya. Ang mga liki-liki mahulog, pwede na maka-disgrasya,” Catalan said in an interview on Tuesday, October 7.

(The areas needs to be vacated. What I am recommending is for people to be evacuated to allow continuous repair and to prevent accidents from happening. Debris could fall and result to accidents.)

“Repairable lang gyud ang mga damages. I-prevent lang gyud nato ang mahitabo,” he added.

(The damaged can be still be repaired. We just have to prevent any untoward incidents.)

Vacate Quimonda

The Quimonda I.T. Center, located along Don Sergio Osmeña Avenue in the North Reclamation Area, houses several Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) and Municipal Trial Courts in Cities (MTCCs) in Cebu City.

CDRRMC chairperson Councilor Dave Tumulak confirmed that the city government, along with the building’s administrators, agreed to vacate the entire premises immediately.

“The immediate response is to vacate the building ASAP. This is for the safety of lawyers, clients, and court personnel. Based on the recommendation of the engineers, kinahanglang gyud (there is a need to conduct) thorough investigation ug (and) major repairs,” Tumulak said.

“As soon as possible, mao gyud nay (that is the) recommendation — to vacate the whole premises sa (of) Quimonda to pave the way for repairs,” he added.

Online operations, limited on-site services

While the entire building will be cordoned off for inspection and repair, expected to last up to three months, court operations will shift online to maintain access to judicial services.

Posting of bail, however, will still be allowed at the ground floor area (outside portion) of the building.

The decision aligns with Supreme Court Circular No. 291-2025, issued by the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA) on October 4, directing the temporary suspension of work in trial courts located in damaged structures, including those in Cebu City, Bogo City, Iloilo City, and Roxas City.

The circular authorizes courts to operate remotely and remain available on an on-call basis to handle urgent matters such as bail applications, release orders, petitions for habeas corpus, and marriage solemnizations.

“The affected courts shall remain available for essential judicial action on an on-call basis to act on urgent matters,” the OCA circular stated. Judges are also encouraged to conduct videoconferencing for time-sensitive cases to prevent delays in the administration of justice.

OCA also directed executive and presiding judges to identify alternative venues if needed and to coordinate with Regional Court Administrators for logistical support.

Earthquake damage and safety concerns

The latest inspection found that the cracks on Quimonda’s structure, first observed after the 2013 earthquake, have widened following the recent tremor.

“Sa 2013 nga earthquake naa na s’ya. I don’t know kung unsa’y gihimo sa building administration… but before naa na gyud sya’y problema. Now, mas visible na ang damage,” Tumulak said.

(The cracks were already visible after the 2013 earthquake. I don’t know what the building administration did… but the problem has been there even before. Now, the damage is more visible.)

He stressed that the building administration is responsible for cordoning off risky areas and implementing the necessary retrofitting based on engineers’ recommendations.

“That is a risky part. Maghuwat pa ba sila nga ang city government na ang musulti nila? Kabahin sa ka risgo sa maong edipisyo?” he said.

(That is a risky part. Will they wait for the city government to be the one to tell them? About how risky the structure has become?

Councilor Tumulak added that while the city can assist through technical advice, safety officers of private structures must lead the implementation of preventive measures.

Citywide safety inspections ongoing

Cebu City continues to suspend face-to-face classes pending structural assessments of public schools. According to Tumulak, around 80 percent of school buildings have been inspected, with only 2 percent requiring major rehabilitation, mostly in the mountain barangays.

Meanwhile, Mayor Nestor Archival said cleared schools may gradually reopen for in-person classes once certified safe.

The city also plans to inspect other critical infrastructure, including the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system, ahead of its pilot run.

