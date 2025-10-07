Jimuel Pacquiao enters pro ranks on Nov. 29 in the US

Jimuel Pacquiao getting his hands wrapped by his father and boxing legend Manny. | Manny Pacquiao FB page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Emmanuel “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr., the son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, is set to make his professional debut on November 29 at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California.

The announcement was made earlier this week by Viva Promotions, headed by Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

The 24-year-old Jimuel Pacquiao Jr. enters the professional ranks after compiling a respectable 6-4 record in his amateur career. He has spent the past three years training and competing in the U.S. under the guidance of renowned boxing coach Marvin Somodio, who also works with former world champion Mark Magsayo.

Viva Promotions said Pacquiao Jr.’s opponent will be announced soon.

Jimuel Pacquiao is the second son of the eight-division world champion to turn pro. His younger brother, Emmanuel Joseph “Emman” Bacosa Pacquiao, has already made waves as a rising prospect with a 6-0-1 record, including four knockouts.

Pacquiao Jr.’s debut will be part of a card headlined by American featherweight contender and current WBO International champion Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs), who will face Venezuela’s Lorenzo Parra in a 12-round WBO featherweight title eliminator. The winner earns a shot at reigning world champion Rafael Espinoza.

