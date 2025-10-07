Number of OFWs on death row drops from 60 to 25

(File photo)

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers reported that the number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) currently on death row abroad has declined to 25, from around 50 to 60 earlier this year.

In a news release Tuesday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured continuous legal and diplomatic assistance to Filipinos facing capital punishment overseas.

“Every OFW is a part of our global Filipino family. We will continue to stand by them, fight for their rights, and seek justice and compassion wherever possible,” he said.

Cacdac attributed the decrease in the number of OFWs on death row to the Philippine government’s sustained diplomatic engagements as well as the recent sentencing reforms in Malaysia that significantly reduced its death row population.

In July 2023, Malaysia abolished its Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023 (Act 846) for certain serious crimes, and allowed judges to have the discretion to decide on sentencing for capital offenses, moving away from mandatory execution.

Instead of the death penalty, the new law allowed courts to impose sentences ranging from 30 to 40 years in prison, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of whipping.

The law also allows for the review of existing death sentences.

This included cases of Filipino nationals sentenced to death.

Meanwhile, the DMW assured that it is in close coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), as well as with the Office of the President, to ensure that all 25 remaining OFWs on death row receive due process, has access to competent legal counsel, and is provided with all opportunities for clemency or sentence commutation.

Beyond legal aid, Cacdac said that the DMW also provides psychological, moral and financial support to the families of affected workers.

He added that it also continues to strengthen its pre-departure orientation for OFWs and its legal literacy programs to prevent similar cases in the future.

“These cases remind us of the importance of empowering our workers with knowledge and support. We remain committed to protecting every Filipino abroad — not only in times of success, but especially in times of hardship,” Cacdac said. (PNA)

