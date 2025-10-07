Cebu earthquake: Cruise passengers raise P900K for victims

TOUCHING GESTURE. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco greets a guest of the Villa Vie Odyssey upon the cruise ship’s arrival in Cebu on Sunday (Oct. 5). In a touching gesture, the cruise passengers raised USD16,000 or approximately PHP900,000 for the victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake. (Photo courtesy of DOT)

MANILA – Donations continue to pour in earthquake-ravaged northern Cebu — this time by the very cruise tourists the province still festively welcomed a few days after the magnitude 6.9 tremor.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said passengers of the MV Odessey under the Villa Vie Residences, which docked at the Cebu International Port on Oct. 5, were able to raise at least USD16,000 or approximately P900,000 for the Cebu earthquake victims.

Among those who donated are guests hailing from the United States, India, South Africa, Greece and Romania.

“They informed me that when they learned of the earthquake in Cebu, they voluntarily came together to gather funds. And I think their last count reached around USD16,000 dollars, that they voluntarily gave out of the goodness of their hearts to contribute to the relief efforts in Northern Cebu,” Frasco said in a Radyo Pilipinas interview on Monday.

“This is a very encouraging and touching gesture on the part of our tourists who have the heart for our local communities that have been severely affected,” she added.

Based on the latest data from the agency, the Cebu earthquake caused damage to seven heritage sites, at least 123 tourism establishments — attractions, accommodation and other infrastructure — and displaced a total of 1,206 tourism workers.

To date, Frasco has given P3,000 worth of financial aid from her personal funds to at least 77 affected tourism workers.

The DOT is also set to endorse the jobless tourism workers to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for their inclusion in the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD).

Frasco personally welcomed guests aboard the MV Odessey last Sunday, a port visit the DOT has described as a testament of Cebu’s resilience and hospitality.

The 924-passenger vessel is currently on its unprecedented 3.5-year world voyage that began in September 2024 and will conclude in August 2028.

Formerly known as the “Braemar” under Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, the ship offers a concept of “global residency at sea,” where travelers may purchase cabins to own or join selected voyage segments ranging from 35 to 120 days.

The Odyssey made its maiden call to the Philippines on Sept. 23 at Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Port, followed by stops in Manila, Boracay Island and Puerto Princesa, before concluding its visit in Cebu.

The ship is scheduled to return in May 2026, which the DOT said would help further strengthen the Philippines’ place on the global cruise map. (PNA)

