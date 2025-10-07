Padilla, Ibarita headline Cesafi Season 25 Week 3 top performers

Andrew Padilla (left) of UP Cebu and Neil Ashley Ibarita (right) of SCSC lead this week’s Cesafi top performers. | Cesafi photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Cesafi Season 25 basketball tournament entered its third week, standout players from both the collegiate and high school divisions began to emerge, based on the latest stat sheet released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 earlier this week.

Topping the collegiate and high school rankings were Andrew Padilla of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons and Neil Ashley Ibarita of the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors.

Padilla led the Fighting Maroons in their stunning 73–69 upset of the heavily favored University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on September 30 — just an hour before the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu.

He tallied a game-high 21 points, along with seven rebounds and three assists, powering UP Cebu to its first win in four outings. Padilla has averaged 16.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game so far this season.

Following him is Keaton Clyde Taburnal of the USPF Panthers, who averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and an impressive 46.2 percent shooting from the field.

Last week’s leader, Kyle Maglinte of the USC Warriors, dropped to third with averages of 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Fritz John Gonzales of the USJ-R Jaguars, who powered his team to its first win of the season, sits at fourth with 14.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. USPF’s Janjan Peteros completes the top five, averaging 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.

In the high school division, Ibarita put up all-around numbers with 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 steals per game, although his efforts have yet to translate into wins for SCSC, which remains winless at 0–4 after falling to UCLM last week.

Henry Kristoffer Suico, the prolific rookie from the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, stayed in the top five and climbed to second after scoring 18 points in their first and only game in three weeks. The Magis Eagles will face the USPF Baby Panthers on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.

At third is Jape Mamza of the UC Baby Webmasters with averages of 17.7 points and 6.0 rebounds, followed by Daniel Cerilles Jr. of DBTC Greywolves (16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Dan Mitchell Ferraren of UCLM (16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds), rounding out the Week 3 top five.

