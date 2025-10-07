Mandaue council seeks immediate inspection of bridges after 6.9 quake

Mandaue City Councilor Jun Arcilla

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Following the powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu province on September 30, the Mandaue City Council has passed a resolution calling for an immediate joint inspection of the two main bridges linking Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu City.

The resolution, approved on Monday, October 6, urges the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the City Engineering Office to assess the structural integrity of both the Osmeña Bridge (first Mactan-Mandaue Bridge) and the Marcelo Fernan Bridge (second Mactan-Mandaue Bridge).

The measure was authored by Councilor Jun Arcilla, chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure. Arcilla emphasized that the inspection is crucial to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians who rely on the bridges daily.

“This is a matter of public safety. We cannot take any chances after such a strong quake,” he said.

The Osmeña Bridge and Marcelo Fernan Bridge are vital links connecting the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, serving as essential routes to and from Cebu City and Cordova.

Arcilla stressed that given the earthquake’s intensity and the heavy volume of daily commuters, the inspection must be conducted immediately. He said the resolution aims not only to ensure physical safety but also to provide peace of mind to the public following the recent tremor.

Public concern heightened after a dashcam video that went viral on social media showed the Osmeña Bridge swaying during the earthquake.

In addition to the Mactan-Mandaue bridges, Arcilla said he is considering requesting the DPWH to inspect the Cansaga Bay Bridge, which connects Mandaue City to Consolacion town. The bridge reportedly showed cracks after the quake, prompting further safety concerns.

