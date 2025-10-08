Bohol’s Asin Tibuok now an IPOPHL registered geographical indication

Asin Tibuok, a dying tradition fighting to keep its place in our tables and in our hearts. | File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol’s Asin Tibuok has officially been been listed as one of the country’s cultural and economic treasures with the approval of its registration as a Geographical Indication (GI) by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

A GI tag is added to products proven to have come from a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or characteristics that are essentially due to that origin.

IPOPHL Acting Director General Nathaniel Arevalo said that the recognition granted to Asin Tibuok of Alburquerque town in Bohol also “supports the preservation of culture and the way of life while also bolstering branding, market access, and revenue opportunities for communities.”

“The inclusion of the Alburquerque Asin Tibuok into our growing list of geographical indications further underscores IPOPHL’s efforts to safeguard the country’s cultural icons, likewise potential economic drivers, under a strengthened intellectual property framework,” Arevalo said in an advisory that posted on the IPOPHL website on October 3.

Registered GIs

IPOPHL said that the country now has three registered GIs – Guimaras mangoes, Aklan piña, and Alburquerque, Bohol’s Asin Tibuok.

Asin Tibuok is a traditional sea salt made through a labor-intensive and centuries-old technique that involves the burning of coconut husks, ash filtration, and the boiling of seawater in specialized clay pots to create the dense, egg-shaped salt masses.

Asin (salt) and Tibuok (whole) are a perfect description of the physical appearance of this artisanal salt from Alburquerque, the last bastion of the dwindling cultural heritage craft.

The salt is unrefined and additive-free. It contains halite, a natural form of sodium chloride, and is known for its smoky, sweet flavor blended with a coconut aroma.

Revenue opportunities

Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said the recognition that was granted to Asin Tibuok not only ensures its preservation but is also expected to translate to revenue opportunities for the local community.

“Kini nga pag-apruba nagasuporta sa pagpreserbar sa kultura ug pamaagi sa kinabuhi, samtang nagpalig-on usab sa branding, market access, ug revenue opportunities alang sa atong mga komunidad,” Aumentado said.

(This approval supports the preservation of our culture and way of life, while it also enhances branding, market access, and revenue opportunities for our communities.)

Aumentado said that the preservation of the cultural icon is a potential economic driver for the province, the country’s first and only UNESCO Global Geopark.

“Daku kini’g natampo sa panginabuhian sa atong mga kaigsuonan—gikan sa pagkuha sa materyales sama sa bunot, kahoy, ug uban pa, daghan ang naka-benepisyo sa padayon nga paghimo sa maong bahandi,” he added.

(This has made huge contributions to the livelihood of our people—from the collection of raw materials like coconut husks, wood, and others, many have benefited from the continuous production of this treasure.)

