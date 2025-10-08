Remulla signals end to restrictions on access to SALN rule

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla. INQUIRER.net / TETCH TORRES-TUPAS

MANILA, Philippines – Incoming Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday said there will be a major shift toward transparency and accountability in his new office.

Remulla, who is currently secretary of Justice, will take his oath on Thursday and assume his non-renewable seven-year term beginning Friday.

“People can expect transparency and a lot of action…Transparency, more openness from the public,” Remulla told reporters.

“I think the people want to know what the Ombudsman is doing. We will explain to them what we are doing so the people will know there is such an office in the government,” he said in Filipino.

Remulla is planning on establishing a dedicated media office to facilitate regular interviews and news releases.

“I think it is a necessity that it is there,” he said.

Remulla pointed out that the Ombudsman’s role is not only prosecutorial but also serves as the voice of the people.

SALN restrictions

Reiterating his statement during the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) interview, Remulla said restrictions on access to Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) will be lifted, although taking into consideration the Data Privacy Act.

“We will put guidelines on the release of the SALN,” Remulla said.

Access to SALN was restricted during the tenure of Ombudsman Samuel Martires through Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2020, requiring anyone requesting access to a SALN to present a notarized letter of authority from the declarant, effectively barring the public and the media from obtaining copies unless allowed by the official concerned.

He added that there will also be crowdsourcing of information, allowing the public to submit details on individuals who should be investigated.

