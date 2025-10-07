DOLE to allot P100M aid for quake-hit workers in northern Cebu

DOLE Logo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Labor Secretary Bienvenido Estudillo Laguesma has pledged to allocate P100 million in assistance for workers affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu.

This was confirmed by DOLE-7 Regional Director Atty. Roy Buenafe, who said the amount will be distributed through the agency’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.

Each beneficiary will receive P5,400 in cash assistance after completing a 10-day cash-for-work program, where participants will earn P540 per day.

Buenafe said workers will help their employers clear and clean workplaces of rubble and other debris caused by the earthquake.

Initially, DOLE-7 will release P12 million to more than a thousand workers in northern Cebu who have availed of the program. Profiling of additional qualified workers, including microbusiness owners such as vendors, is ongoing.

