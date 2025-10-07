DOLE-7 lifts work stoppage order on BPO firm after OSH compliance

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has lifted the work stoppage order issued against a business process outsourcing (BPO) company after it complied with the agency’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) requirements.

Lawyer Roy Buenafe, DOLE-7 regional director, said the company submitted all necessary compliance documents on Sunday evening.

Buenafe revealed that the agency earlier received complaints against six BPO companies for allegedly violating OSH protocols. Two of these firms have already been inspected.

READ: DOLE-7 to BPO firm: Stop operations until violations are corrected

He urged companies to establish an OSH program as mandated by law and ensure its proper implementation.

Buenafe also recommended adopting a work-from-home setup, especially if there are concerns about the structural integrity of their buildings.

“Employers should never compromise the safety of their workers, especially if their lives are at risk,” he stressed.

He further suggested hiring a third-party inspector or requesting an assessment from government agencies to evaluate building safety.

To recall, several call center agents filed complaints against BPO companies after they were allegedly threatened with job loss if they refused to return to work following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu last week.

Some workers also claimed they were forced to return to their offices even before the buildings were inspected, while others said they were prevented from exiting during the quake.

ALSO READ: Osmeña on BPO firms ignoring quake safety: ‘We’ll hit them where it hurts’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP