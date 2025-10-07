‘Ghost’ health centers: DOH keen on making them functional

Department of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa (PNA photo by Ma. Teresa P. Montemayor)

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) is looking into ways to make so-called “ghost” health centers fully functional as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s primary healthcare system.

In an interview on Tuesday, DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they are auditing health facilities nationwide to identify those that have been built but remain unused or underutilized due to lack of personnel, equipment or proper accreditation.

“So, I’m studying completely itong mga ito. Hintayin nyo lang ako. Baka (all these. Just wait. Maybe) by next week I can name them,” Herbosa told reporters on the sidelines of the Midwives Summit 2025 in Quezon City.

“But my idea is not to blame people. Systems thinking ako eh (I’m into systems thinking). I want to make them functional. There are ways I can make them functional,” he added.

According to Herbosa, only 70 percent of the 600 centers built under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program are functional.

He explained that as per the agreement with the DOH, the local government units (LGU) are responsible for hiring staff that will run the health centers.

“‘Di kami puwede mag-hire dahil sa kanila ‘yun eh (We can’t hire personnel because it’s their facilities),” he said.

Fortunately, the DOH has a national health workforce system, like the Doctors to the Barrios (community doctors) program, that he can tap for such purpose.

“Pangalawa (Secondly), I can get them and run them. I just need an agreement with the mayor na ‘di mo mapatakbo dahil meron kang (stating that you cannot run it because you have) PS (personal services) cap,” Herbosa said.

“So, I can take them. Sila pa rin ang may-ari nung (They still own the) health center but I can manage them through DOH personnel,” he added.

Another option, Herbosa said, would be entering into a partnership with the private sector. to turn these ghost health centers into functioning medical facilities. (PNA)

