Cebu quake: Coastal uplift observed in Bogo City barangay – Phivolcs

LAND RISING. A one-meter coastal uplift has been observed in Barangay Nailon, Bogo City, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Tuesday (Oct. 7, 2025). Phivolcs said the measurement was based on the exposed tidal flats, raised tidal notches, and higher high-tide markers. (Photo from Phivolcs)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Tuesday that a one-meter coastal uplift was observed in Barangay Nailon, Bogo City.

The uplift was a result of the movement of the newly discovered Bogo Bay Fault, which triggered the magnitude 6.9 offshore quake in Cebu on Sept. 30.

One-meter measurement

In a social media post, Phivolcs said the approximately one-meter measurement was based on the exposed tidal flats, raised tidal notches, and higher high-tide markers.

According to Phivolcs, coastal uplift is the “vertical deformation of the coast in response to the upward and downward movement of the crust along a fault or subduction zone.”

Coseismic, interseismic

It said coastal uplift or subsidence may happen abruptly during “an earthquake (coseismic) or gradually during slow progressive deformation of the crust (interseismic).”

Meanwhile, the public has been advised to prepare for possible strong aftershocks.

They are also urged to avoid structures prone to damage or that might collapse.

8,298 aftershocks

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Phivolcs has recorded 8,298 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 1 to 5.1.

At least 34 of the aftershocks were felt, and 1,556 were plotted or located.

Phivolcs called on the public to get information only from the Phivolcs website and social media platforms, as well as from authorized agencies. (PNA)

