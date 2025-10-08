Cebu City: Korean nationals lose P400K to armed men posing as policemen

By: Lyle Andales and Paul Lauro - CDN Multi-Media Reporter and Correspondent | October 08,2025 - 06:00 AM

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least seven armed men posing as police officers allegedly robbed four Korean nationals inside their rented apartment in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City on Sunday night, October 5.

The suspects, who presented what they claimed was a warrant of arrest, forced their way into the victims’ residence at Doña Rita Village around 10:15 p.m.

Korean victims

The victims — identified as Seo Heum In, 41; Oh Jong Min, 31; Yoon Seung Yong, 44; and Park Sung Min, 42, all from Gwangju, South Korea — reported that the intruders seized their IDs, car keys, and confiscated recordings from the CCTV cameras of their home. The men also allegedly took an estimated P400,000 in cash before fleeing.

READ: PRO-7 warns public vs scammers pretending to be police officers

Robbery under guise of arrest

In an interview with CDN Digital on Tuesday, October 7, Police Captain Charisma Gonzales, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the suspects initially pretended to carry out an arrest.

“Allegedly, katong mga Korean nationals, naa daw warrant of arrest. So, mao to ilahang gipalabas. But then, pag abot nila didto sa balay katong gi-stayhan sa mga Korean nationals, wala man sila’y giaresto. Gikuha ra nila ‘tong mga cellphones, pati ‘tong mga recording sa ilahang CCTV cameras. So, allegedly, nakadale sila og bali’g P400,000 nga kwarta,” she said.

(Allegedly, the Korean nationals had a warrant of arrest. So, that is why they were told to go outside. But then, when they reached the home where the Korean nationals were staying noone was arrested. The men took their cellphones, including the recording of their CCTV cameras. So allegedly, the men took P400,000 cash.)

READ: Fake cop, 3 others nabbed for guns, grenade in Angeles City

Fake warrant

She clarified that the warrant shown was not real and was only used as a pretext to gain entry.

“Dili man sad gyud ta maka-conclude nga kato gyung mga tawhana is mga police ba gyud to. Parang it’s their way of gaining entry. Mao ‘tong ning ingon sila nga mga pulis daw sila nga naay warrant para makasulod or ablihan sila didto sa mga Korean nationals. Pero wala ra jud to’y warrant,” she noted.

(We cannot conclude that those men were policemen really. It’s just their way of gaining entry. That is why they said that they were policemen who had a warrant so that they could enter or so that the Korean nationals would open their door. But there was really no warrant.)

The intruders reportedly wore jackets and caps to conceal their faces, making identification difficult.

After the incident, the victims sought police assistance and filed a formal report. Gonzales described the case as isolated, saying it was the first report involving foreign nationals in Cebu City this year.

Angles explored

Still, she acknowledged that the investigation also considered the possibility that other Korean nationals might have been involved in setting up the victims.

“Gitan-aw pud namo nga angle nga possible ra pud nga mga kapwa pud nila Koreano ang mura’g ning-unay sa ilaha kay mura’g ngano kahibalo man sila sa unsa’y ilahang buhaton, unsa’y ilahang kuhaon, ana ba. Usa na siya sa gitan-aw nato nga angle,” she said.

(We are also investigating the angle that it is possible that other Korean nationals were the ones who hit them because they know what to do, what to take. That is one of the angles that we are looking into.)

Ongoing probe

The CCPO confirmed that all CCTV recordings inside the property were taken by the suspects, prompting the Talamban Police Station to request footage from nearby homes and establishments to backtrack the suspects’ whereabouts.

The victims, who police said have been traveling in and out of Cebu for the past two years, reportedly act as financiers for other Korean gamblers who visit casinos and gambling establishments in the Philippines.

Authorities said this angle was also being examined to determine whether their activities were legal.

“Actually, dili lang sad ta sa mga suspect nag-investigate, pati pud sila, actually. Ato sad na sila conductan pud og investigation jud kung kanang ilahang giingon nga activities legal ba,” Gonzales said.

(Actually, we are not only going to investigate the suspects, but also them (victims) actually. We also will conduct an investigation to see if their what they called activities are legal.)

If identified, the suspects face robbery charges and possible administrative sanctions if proven that this were really real police officers.

As of this posting, authorities said investigations were still underway to identify the suspects and determine possible motives behind the robbery.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP