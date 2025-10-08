2023 performance bonus for qualified teachers, non-teaching staff: Soon

PERFORMANCE BONUS. Education Secretary Sonny Angara shakes hands with teachers and employees of Commonwealth Elementary School in Quezon City during a visit to the school on July 20, 2024. The Department of Education and the Department of Budget and Management announced on Tuesday (Oct. 7, 2025) that qualified public school teachers and non-teaching personnel are set to receive their 2023 Performance-Based Bonus. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – Qualified public school teachers and non-teaching personnel are set to receive their 2023 Performance-Based Bonus (PBB), the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced Tuesday.

In a statement, Education Secretary Sonny Angara commended the efforts of the DBM and the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information and Reporting Systems (AO25 Task Force) following the approval of the bonus’ release.

80 points in assessment

“This bonus is a testament to their unwavering dedication. We thank our partners in government for their continued support in uplifting the teaching profession,” he said.

The approval was granted as DepEd’s teaching and non-teaching personnel garnered around 80 points in the assessment for eligibility criteria, qualifying them for the highest PBB rate, according to the DBM.

This rating corresponds to 52 percent of the eligible personnel’s monthly basic salary — higher than the 48.75 percent and 45.5 percent granted in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Shared commitment

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman likewise expressed her appreciation to those behind the education sector.

“The approval of the 2023 PBB for the DepEd workforce reflects our shared commitment to recognize the hard work and vital contributions of our educators to national development,” she said.

May be released by year-end

For the 2023 PBB disbursement, the DBM will coordinate with the DepEd for the issuance of Special Allotment Release Orders and Notices of Cash Allocation.

The DBM is expected to notify DepEd’s regional and division offices once the budget is ready for release.

The DepEd earlier announced that the 2023 PBB may be released by year-end. (PNA)

