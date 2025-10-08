Cebu BPOs: DOLE to inspect 6 more firms

MANILA, Philippines – Six more business process outsourcing (BPO) companies in Central Visayas are set to undergo inspection by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

According to DOLE-Central Visayas Director Roy Buenafe, several companies will be subjected to occupational safety and health (OSH) standards inspections in the next days.

“Six more BPO companies will be inspected following reports on social media and formal complaints filed with the regional office,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Inspect other industries, too

The DOLE official added that they would also conduct similar inspections on other industries to ensure the safety of workers.

“The DOLE is serious about securing the safety of workers, and this must also be at the heart of every employer’s operations,” Buenafe said.

The inspections come on the heels of a report regarding an OSH rule violation by a BPO firm, which prompted the DOLE-7 to issue a Work Stoppage Order against the company.

Resume operations if …

The cease and desist order stated that the BPO could only resume operations once all unsafe conditions would be addressed and the identified OSH violations would be fully corrected.

The department said the employees must be paid their wages amid the suspension of operations, as stated in the OSH Law.

The DOLE also noted that the affected workers might still be assigned tasks by the company during the period of stopped operations, “under alternative or flexible work arrangements.” (PNA)

