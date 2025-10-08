Mactan Air Base: PH, Japan hold 1st joint military exercise

ACCESS PACT. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (center, standing) applauds to welcome the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the Philippines and Japan at Malacañang Palace on July 8, 2024. The agreement, which entered into force on Sept. 11, 2025, enhances the two nations’ defense cooperation. (Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Office)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Japan on Tuesday kicked off their first activity since the military access pact signed by both countries entered into force last month.

The inaugural activity, the “Doshin-Bayanihan 5-25,” is a combined training exercise between the Philippine Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, the Department of National Defense (DND) said in a statement.

Scheduled from Oct. 7 to 11 at the Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu, the combined training exercise will focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the DND added.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between the Philippines and Japan entered into force on Sept. 11, allowing greater military cooperation between the two nations by streamlining procedures for the deployment of forces in each other’s territories for joint training and disaster response operations.

Coinciding with the joint training, the Japanese government also extended humanitarian assistance to communities in Cebu affected by the powerful Sept. 30 earthquake, the DND said.

“With the RAA in place, both activities underscore the RAA’s pivotal role in facilitating enhanced bilateral defense collaboration, ensuring interoperability, and advancing both countries’ shared commitment to regional resilience, security, and stability,” it added, as it expressed appreciation to the Japanese government for the humanitarian assistance.

The RAA was signed in Manila on July 8, 2024, ratified by President Ferdinand R. Marcos on Nov. 5, 2024 and by the Philippine Senate on Dec. 16, 2024.

The Japanese Diet approved the RAA on June 6, 2025. (PNA)

