Expired car registrations, licenses valid until Oct. 15, says LTO
MANILA, Philippines – The registration of motor vehicles and driver’s licenses that expired on Sept. 30 will remain valid until Oct. 15, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said in a statement on Tuesday.
LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said the move was “in consideration of the cancellation of government work caused by heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon and typhoons Nando, Opong, and Paulo, as well as the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu.”
A memorandum on the extended validity of registrations has already been issued to all LTO regional directors and district office heads, according to Mendoza. He also assured the public that no penalties will be imposed on affected motor vehicle owners and driver’s license holders.
READ: LTO-7 clarifies ‘no plate, no travel’ policy: It’s ‘No registration, no travel’
The 15-day period for the settlement of traffic apprehension cases effective Sept. 26 will also be extended until Oct. 15, Mendoza added.
He said the move was the LTO’s way of providing assistance given how a lot of Filipinos were affected by the recent calamities.
The LTO had previously extended the validity of motor vehicle registration and driver’s license expiring on Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, and had likewise scrapped penalties for delayed renewals.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.