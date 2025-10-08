BANG Smile Doctor Dental Clinic celebrates 6 years with a heartfelt charity gala

BANG Smile Doctor Dental Clinic marked its sixth anniversary by celebrating a powerful display of community spirit.

The charity gala was a way for the clinic to pause and reflect on six years of growth while also looking forward to a future filled with greater impact.

The clinic organized its first-ever Bang Charity Gala at Fili Hotel in Cebu City, last October 6, 2025, bringing glamor, impact, and philanthropy in an unforgettable evening of heartfelt giving back.

Fundraising for a cause

The heart of the celebration was a significant act of generosity. The clinic presented two checks, each for P150,000, to its chosen beneficiaries: Everlasting Hope Childhood Cancer Mission and CFAI: Christ Asia International.

Everlasting Hope Childhood Cancer Mission is an organization for cancer patients while CFAI: Christ For Asia International supports children in need of special protection.

The donations were from the “Shop & Smile with BANG for A Cause” fundraising initiative, where a portion of the clinic’s earnings was dedicated to supporting these vital community organizations.

Milestone of values and vision

The initiative shows how the clinic successfully connects its business with a mission to create positive change. The anniversary party was a statement of the clinic’s values. Bang Smile Doctor Dental Clinic reinforced its role as a community-focused organization by dedicating this milestone to charity.

The gala was attended by a roster of internationally known Bisdak influencers and vloggers. Personalities like Cindy Cinco, Al Moralde, Isabel Luche, Oh! Caraga, Bite King, Telma, Rowell Divina, Karencitta, Cookie$, and more graced the event.

The charity gala was a way for the clinic to pause and reflect on six years of growth while also looking forward to a future filled with greater impact.

As BANG Smile Doctor Dental Clinic steps into its seventh year, its commitment to creating beautiful smiles is matched only by its dedication to uplifting the community.