Stock market: Its P1.7 trillion wealth wiped out by corruption woes, says SEC

MANILA, Philippines — Investors of the Philippine stock market had lost P1.7 trillion in just three weeks, said the Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC).

According to SEC, this is due to corruption behind anomalous flood control projects.

The billion-peso flood control project scandal had already shaken public confidence, impacting the country’s overall growth prospects, said Francis Lim, chair of the SEC, who recently told financial executives about it.

“It’s a stark reminder that corruption is a weapon of mass wealth destruction,” the official said during his speech at the annual conference of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex).

“When trust breaks down, capital dries up, and everyone—government, business and the public—pays the price,” he added.

The chief of the corporate watchdog also said the “laggard” market reflected a “crisis of confidence” and that public servants needed to rebuild trust to ensure economic growth.

SEC, a member of the Anti-Money Laundering Council through Lim, recently voiced its support for the lifting of the bank secrecy law to aid in the government investigation into the flood control projects.

Lim clarified, however, that Congress would need to determine whether a full lift would be beneficial, or if there should be certain exemptions. /dda

