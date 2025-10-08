Remulla appointment as Ombudsman welcomed by senators

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla (PNA file photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – Senators on Wednesday expressed confidence in the appointment of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as the country’s new Ombudsman, saying his experience in public service and firm stance on accountability would strengthen efforts to fight corruption and restore public trust in government.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III welcomed Remulla’s transition from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to the Office of the Ombudsman, describing him as a principled and courageous public servant.

“I welcome Sec. Boying Remulla’s transition from DOJ Secretary to Ombudsman. He is the tribune and protector of the people, fearless in the search for truth and justice,” Sotto said in a Viber message to reporters.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian also voiced support for Remulla’s appointment, saying his familiarity with major corruption cases and the country’s justice system would be valuable in ensuring accountability at all levels of government.

“The appointment of Jesus Crispin ‘Boying’ Remulla as the new Ombudsman comes at a time when the nation is confronting serious corruption challenges. As a former Justice Secretary, he brings with him extensive knowledge of the country’s major corruption cases and the workings of our justice system,” Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian said the public expects decisive action under Remulla’s leadership.

“This appointment should send a clear signal that corruption, abuse of power, and other forms of misconduct have no place in government, and that restoring public trust begins with holding everyone, regardless of rank, accountable under the law,” he added.

Remulla succeeds Samuel Martires, whose term ended in July.

The Office of the Ombudsman serves as the government’s principal anti-graft body tasked with investigating and prosecuting erring public officials to uphold transparency, integrity and justice. (PNA)

