CDN Digital still top regional news website – SimilarWeb

CEBU CITY, Philippines — CDN (Cebu Daily News) Digital has maintained its lead as the most visited local news website in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, based on the latest data from web analytics platform SimilarWeb covering January to August 2025.

According to SimilarWeb, CDN Digital logged a total of 4.457 million visits during the eight-month period, topping other regional news outlets and lifestyle sites, including SunStar Cebu (3.489 million), The Freeman (1.338 million), and Sugbo.ph (400,510).

CDN Digital also led in unique visitors (336,189), page views (10.31 million), and average pages per visit (2.31).

Visitors likewise spent more time on the site, with an average visit duration of 1 minute and 51 seconds, higher than its competitors.

The data reaffirms CDN Digital’s position as a trusted and preferred online news source in central and southern Philippines.

“CDN Digital’s lead in the key indicators such as monthly visits, unique visits, average time on site and pages per visit are solid proofs that CDND can deliver to advertisers numbers that are way far more than what its competitors have. These are performance metrics that are tough to match,” said Imelda Alcantara, the Chief Operating Officer of Inquirer Interactive, Inc., the mother company of CDN Digital.

3 million followers on FB

In addition to its website performance, CDN Digital also achieved new milestones on social media, reaching 3 million followers on Facebook and 4.6 million likes on TikTok, further solidifying its influence and reach among digital audiences.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to deliver credible, timely, and engaging stories that matter to Cebu and beyond,” said Rick Gabuya, managing editor of CDN Digital.

SimilarWeb is an independent web analytics service that tracks and ranks websites based on user engagement metrics such as visits, page views, and session duration.

INQUIRER.net, which CDN Digital belongs to, has used Similarweb’s analytics services since February 2022 to track online traffic and guide content strategies.

The analytics firm helps clients stay competitive by offering “the most comprehensive, real-time view of competitive activity across all digital marketing channels.”

