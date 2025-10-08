Phivolcs: Aftershocks of Cebu quake to weaken, lessen by December

Several roads in Brgy. Poblacion, Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu are badly damaged due to the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aftershocks from the powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu last week are expected to weaken and become less frequent in the coming weeks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) assured on Wednesday that these aftershocks will eventually taper off by December.

DOST-Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said aftershocks are a normal part of the earth’s adjustment process following a strong quake, and while thousands of small tremors may still occur, most will no longer be felt by residents.

“It’s like bending a ruler—once the ruler snaps, that’s the main shock, and the vibrations after that represent the aftershocks,” Bacolcol explained in a media forum on October 8.

He said the 6.9-magnitude earthquake is considered a strong quake, and aftershocks that follow are usually one magnitude lower than the main event.

“We had a magnitude 6.9 event, so we would expect at most around 5.9 magnitude aftershocks. So far, what we have recorded is 5.1, and I hope diha ra,” he said.

Aftershocks start to decline

According to Bacolcol, the frequency and strength of aftershocks decline over time as the earth stabilizes.

“If we have 2,000 aftershocks in the first 24 hours, by the 10th day, that would generally drop to around 200 to 300 aftershocks. By the 100th day, or about three months after the main quake, we’d expect around 20 to 40, at most 50 aftershocks,” he said.

He emphasized that while it is difficult to predict exactly when aftershocks will completely stop, data suggest they will continue until around December, but by then, they will be too weak to be felt by people and can only be detected by instruments.

“Magkadugay ni siya, ang aftershocks magkahinay-hinay, and even the magnitudes become lower. Dili na ni siya ma-perceive sa people, ang among instrumento nalang ang maka-dakop ani,” he added.

Thousands of aftershocks recorded

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Phivolcs has recorded 9,108 aftershocks since the magnitude 6.9 quake struck northern Cebu last week. Of these, 1,666 were plotted and 38 were felt by residents. The recorded magnitudes ranged from 1.0 to 5.1.

The agency also reported a coastal uplift in Barangay Nailon, Bogo City, where the shoreline rose by about a meter.

Phivolcs observed exposed tidal flats, raised tidal notches, and elevated high-tide markers, which they attributed to movement along the Bogo Bay Fault.

No cause for alarm

Bacolcol reiterated that aftershocks are part of the normal process of crustal readjustment following a strong quake and are not a sign of a new major earthquake.

“There is no cause for alarm. These are expected and will continue to weaken over time,” he assured.

Earthquake impact

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake, which struck Northern Cebu last week, has left at least 72 people dead and more than 550 injured, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The tremor affected an estimated 611,000 residents across northern Cebu, damaging homes, infrastructure, and public facilities.

Authorities continue to monitor affected areas for possible landslides, structural hazards, and other secondary effects.

Phivolcs urged the public to remain alert but calm, follow updates from official sources, and prepare for possible minor tremors in the coming weeks.

“We can’t say exactly when this will end, but the trend shows that aftershocks will become weaker and less frequent until they eventually fade,” Bacolcol said.

