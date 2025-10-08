Low chance of another major quake in north Cebu anytime soon – Phivolcs

Super Typhoon Yolanda survivors reel from strong Cebu earthquake. Photo shows a Typhoon Yolanda survivor looks at the remains of one of the collapsed houses in the relocation site village in Bogo City in northern Cebu after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on September 30. |CDN Digital photo / Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s little reason for Cebuanos to fear another major earthquake striking soon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the chances of a strong tremor happening again in northern Cebu in the near future are very low, possibly taking hundreds of years before a similar event recurs.

Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, DOST-Phivolcs director, said on Wednesday, October 8, that based on historical data and the natural buildup of strain along fault lines, it may take centuries before enough stress accumulates to produce another powerful quake like the magnitude 6.9 that jolted the province last week.

“At least in the northeastern side, maybe it would take several hundred years,” Bacolcol said in a media forum.

“We haven’t had an earthquake in that part for the past 400 years, so the recurrence phase could also take around 400 years. The strain loading would take hundreds of years until the rocks can no longer handle the stress, and that’s when it would snap back.”

He likened the process to a slow buildup of tension underground, which is only released once the rocks’ capacity to bear stress is exceeded, resulting in a major quake.

“Usually, the cycle or recurrence interval of major earthquakes is about a century or more,” Bacolcol added. “It happens when the rocks can no longer withstand the accumulated stress and eventually collapse.”

Low probability, but preparedness is still key

Phivolcs clarified that while the northern part of Cebu is unlikely to experience another strong earthquake anytime soon, the same cannot yet be said for central and southern Cebu, where more studies are still needed.

“That is for northern Cebu. But for central and southern Cebu, we do not have sufficient data yet, although we have potential active faults in the central part,” Bacolcol said.

He reiterated that while the probability of a major earthquake in the coming years remains extremely low, residents should still practice preparedness and awareness, since earthquakes are inherently unpredictable.

Fault movement after centuries of dormancy

Earlier, Phivolcs Seismology Division Chief Winchelle Sevilla said the magnitude 6.9 quake that hit northern Cebu on September 30 may have been triggered by a fault that had been dormant for centuries.

“In the last 400 years, this area hasn’t experienced an earthquake this strong,” Sevilla said. “That means the fault that moved does not shift often.”

He explained that while smaller quakes occasionally occur, the magnitude 6.9 event was unusually strong, consistent with a fault that has remained locked for a long time before releasing built-up energy.

Impact of the 6.9 quake

The September 30 quake left at least 72 people dead, over 550 injured, and affected around 611,000 residents across northern Cebu, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Phivolcs earlier confirmed a coastal uplift in Barangay Nailon, Bogo City, where the shoreline rose by about a meter, exposing tidal flats and altering coastal features — evidence of significant fault movement.

The agency also reported more than 9,000 aftershocks, most of which were too weak to be felt.

Continued monitoring

Phivolcs said it will continue field investigations to map fault lines and study seismic hazards in Central Visayas, particularly in areas with potential active faults.

The agency reminded the public that while another major quake is unlikely soon, aftershocks may persist for months, though they will weaken over time.

Residents are urged to:

Stay updated through official advisories from Phivolcs and local authorities

Inspect structures for damage

Prepare emergency kits and safety plans

