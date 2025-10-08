Hagnaya coast dips following Cebu’s 6.9 quake

Seawater encroaches on parts of the Hagnaya Port in San Remigio town, northern Cebu. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The powerful 6.9 earthquake that hit northern Cebu has caused portions of the coasts of Brgy. Hagnaya in San Remigio town to be partially submerged in seawater, scientists confirmed.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported on Wednesday, October 8, that coastal subsidence led the sea level in parts of Brgy. Hagnaya to rise.

Phivolcs’ findings would explain why several buildings and infrastructure along the coasts, especially within the Port of Hagnaya and its adjacent fish port, are partly submerged by seawater, especially during instances of high tide.

According to Phivolcs, coastal subsidence refers to the vertical deformation of the coast in response to the upward and downward movement of the crust along a fault or subduction zone.

“Subsidence may lead to narrowed coastlines, landward shift of high tide lines, drowned mangroves, and terrestrial plants, explained Phivolcs.

Along with coastal uplift, which was noted in neighboring Bogo City, they typically occur after a major earthquake like the magnitude 6.9 last September 30, which was traced to the newly identified Bogo Bay Fault.

Recently, photos and videos have been circulating online showing seawaters flooding portions of the port.

Residents earlier said that while high tides would occasionally cause water to spill into the port before, the situation has worsened since the magnitude 6.9 earthquake, with the affected area now noticeably larger.

The Port of Hagnaya remains operational after the September 30 quake, but like most structures in northern Cebu, it suffered significant damages as well.

Only two of three ramps are being used while its Collection Office remained off-limits for safety concerns, said Mary Knoll Lagu-Bolasa, information officer at the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA), which operates and manages the Port of Hagnaya.

“Nagconduct inspection among Engineering Services Department last October 2, 2025, mao to na-reopen na ang 2 ka roro ramps ug na resume ang port operations,” Lagu-Bolasa told CDN Digital in an interview.

The port management already has plans to conduct rehabilitation and repairs for the Port of Hagnaya, a vital link between mainland Cebu and Bantayan Island in the northwest part of the province.

