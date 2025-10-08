CESAFI SEASON 25: Magis Eagles return to face surging Baby Panthers

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles. | photo by Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning four-peat champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, return to action in the CESAFI Season 25 high school basketball tournament with a tough matchup against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers on Thursday, October 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles, eyeing a rare five-peat, will be tested by a Baby Panthers squad that has won two of its first three games. SHS-AdC, meanwhile, has played only once so far this season.

The Baby Panthers, a mix of promising rookies and battle-tested veterans, are led by Jack Robert Cox, Luke Brent Dy, Champ Davidson Brigoli, Kent Lorenz Gabaya, and Kris Lawrence Selim. They are coming off a 69–61 win over the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats last October 2.

The Magis Eagles last saw action on opening day, September 21, when they defeated the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 69–57.

Inactivity may pose a challenge for the young SHS-AdC squad of head coach Rommel Rasmo, but talent remains in abundance.

Leading the way is rookie standout Henry Kristoffer Suico, a former Ateneo de Manila Blue Eaglet, who scored a game-high 18 points in their season opener and remains among the league’s top five performers in the latest ranking.

Rasmo will also rely on second-year guard Lian Kent Basa, whose backcourt play complements Suico’s scoring, along with the support of Gabriel Cabibihan and Gabriel Gonzales.

Tip-off is set for 5:15 p.m.

Warriors battle rampaging Cheetahs in lone collegiate match

In the collegiate division, the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors look to bounce back when they face the surging Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs at 6:45 p.m.

The Warriors have dropped back-to-back games, their last setback coming on September 23 against the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers. The Cheetahs, on the other hand, are riding a three-game winning streak after defeating the USPF Panthers, 91–83, on October 2. The win kept them at second place in the Cesafi Season 25 standings behind the undefeated Green Lancers ( 5–0 ).

