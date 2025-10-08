‘Mayor of the Night’: Alcover hits P12M IT Park office rent

Cebu City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover. |CDN file

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover has questioned the proposed P12.5-million rental for office space intended for the “Mayor of the Night” program.

He said the City Council has not yet approved the initiative itself.

In an interview on Wednesday, October 8, Alcover said the council should first decide whether to approve the “Mayor of the Night” program before allocating funds for office rental.

“Una sa tanan, ang issue ani dili ang rental. Una gyud unta nga i-resolve namo ani kung mouyon ba ang konseho nga dunay ‘Mayor of the Night’ nga programa,” Alcover said.“Pero ang nahitabo, wala pa gani mi nakasabot kung unsa gyud ni ang Mayor of the Night, naghimo naman nuon sila’g proposal nga paprobahan ang rental nga worth P12 million plus for 3 years.”

He lamented what he described as a pattern of premature spending proposals, recalling similar incidents in past city projects.

“Mura bag naanad sila nga ipauna ang tartanilya unya ipauwahi ang kabayo,” he said. “Sama sa nahitabo sa night market…giuna ang closure sa road, usa pa ang night market. Mao ni akong kabalak-an kay dako ang kwarta nga involve tapos wala pa maprovehan ang Mayor of the Night.”

Alcover argued that the city already has a duly elected mayor, Mayor Nestor Archival, who serves 24 hours a day, and questioned the rationale of creating a separate “Mayor of the Night.”

“Ngano mag ‘Mayor of the Night’ man ta in the first place? Naa naman tay gipili nga mayor. Wala man tay gipili sa election nga dunay ‘Mayor of the Night.’ Ang atong gipili nga mayor si Mayor Nestor Archival nga mayor 24 hours,” he said.

P12.5-M rental at IT Park

During the council’s regular session on October 7, members addressed a letter from Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, dated September 26, requesting authorization for the mayor to enter into a multi-year lease contract for office space at Cebu IT Park in Lahug.

The proposed office would serve as the one-stop shop for the “Mayor of the Night” program from 2026 to 2028, with a total lease amounting to P12,501,144, including advance and security deposits.

Based on the letter, the initiative aims to provide 24/7 government services to business process outsourcing (BPO) workers, nurses, drivers, and other night-shift employees.

It also seeks to enhance safety through accessible government transactions and transport services during nighttime hours.

Among the agencies listed as participants in the planned one-stop shop were the Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG Fund, Land Transportation Office (LTO), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), PhilHealth, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and other local offices offering city services.

The annual lease was proposed at P4.32 million in 2026, P4.45 million in 2027, and P2.29 million for the first half of 2028, with a monthly rental estimate of P360,000, inclusive of taxes and utilities.

‘Usik-usik sa kwarta’

Alcover, however, maintained that the council should first review the viability of the program before approving any budget allocation.

“For example, iyang plano nga one-stop shop nga ang tanang mga call center makagamit sa mga serbisyo during night time…ang pangutana, duna naba tay agreement sa mga national offices nga magbutang ug tawo during night time?” he asked.

“Duna bay written commitment gikan sa LTO, SSS, PhilHealth nga mubutang sila’g personnel didto sa gabii? Kay kung wala pa, ngano giuna man nato ang abang?”

He said he opposed the proposal in principle, describing it as “usik-usik sa kwarta” (a waste of money).

“In principle, wala gyud ko muuyon ani. Usik-usik ni sa kwarta, tapos wala pa’y approval,” he stressed.

During the session, Alcover said he suggested that the matter be referred to the Committee on Budget and City Legal Office for further review.

“Ang BOPK ni-insist gyud nga pa-approbahan. Akong giingnan nga ug inyo ning i-insistir, ako ning i-object. Mag divide of the house ta. Mao nga nisugot sila nga i-refer sa committee,” he said.

Awaiting Vice Mayor’s response

As of press time, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the proposal and Alcover’s objections.

The “Mayor of the Night” initiative was first introduced earlier this year as a pioneering concept to make Cebu City the first local government unit to offer round-the-clock public services, complementing existing free night-shift shuttle operations.

However, Alcover insisted that before the city commits millions in rental expenses, it must first determine whether the program is necessary, feasible, and properly coordinated with relevant national agencies.

“If ma-approve na, that means ni-approve mi sa ‘Mayor of the Night’ nga in essence, in reality, wala pa na ma-approve namo,” he said.

The proposal remains pending in the committees for further evaluation.

