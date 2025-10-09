Mayor Nestor Archival to deliver 100-day report on October 16

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival is set to deliver his 100-day report on Thursday, October 16.

He would outline the accomplishments and challenges faced by his administration since assuming office on July 1.

The Office of the Mayor confirmed that Archival decided to move the report to a later date to allow for a more comprehensive presentation of the city’s progress and ongoing programs.

Archival’s report is expected to detail key initiatives launched during his first three months, including his city-wide asset inventory, solid waste reforms, flood mitigation measures, and governance reset focused on accountability, transparency, and fiscal discipline.

READ: Archival’s first 100 days: Inventory, garbage cost cut, anti-flood plans

READ: ‘Mayor of the Night’: Alcover hits P12M IT Park office rent

READ: BI orders close monitoring of 33 personalities in flood control mess

Early priorities

On his first day in office, Archival immediately ordered a city-wide inventory of government assets, from vehicles to properties loaned to barangays as part of efforts to promote transparency and efficiency in resource management.

“Ang mga tanang properties, vehicles sa syudad, gusto nako mahibal-an unsay status,” Archival said earlier. “So I would understand pila nasad atong gamiton para ma-rehabilitate… apil ang mga city vehicles.”

The mayor also said that he would prioritize traffic management, flood control, and reducing the costs of garbage disposal, which he flagged as unsustainable since the city spends P600 million annually but earns only P100 million in revenue.

“Ang atong syudad dako kaayo ug gasto sa garbage… Dako kaayo ug deficit,” he earlier said.

10-point agenda

Archival’s 10-point executive agenda, unveiled before the 17th Sangguniang Panlungsod in July, is expected to serve as the framework of his upcoming report.

The agenda includes reforms in health, education, housing, climate resilience, traffic management, digital governance, and revenue generation.

Among his major commitments are the full operationalization of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), expansion of the Long Life Program for senior citizens, 24/7 public libraries, stricter solid waste management, support for urban farmers, and digitization of business permits.

“What matters more is how we remain consistent. And above all, it must be inclusive,” Archival said during his inaugural policy address. “Ang kalampusan dili mahimong ako lang. Kinahanglan ang kolektibong kalihokan sa mga Sugboanon.”

Governance and accountability

Mayor Nestor Archival has also placed emphasis on fiscal transparency, noting that Cebu City’s salary expenditures total P58.5 million daily, covering regular and job order workers.

He has ordered all department heads to submit updated reports on staffing, finances, and project implementation, as part of his goal to “reset governance” and ensure that all City Hall employees are “hired with purpose.”

“Siguradohon nato nga ang kwarta sa mga taxpayer magamit og tarong. Kinahanglan nga ang tanang trabahante sa City Hall maglihok, magtrabaho,” Archival said.

100-day report

The 100-day report will also touch on major projects in progress, such as the audit and completion plan for CCMC, desilting of flood-prone waterways, traffic decongestion initiatives, and environmental programs like tree planting and plastic reduction.

Archival is also expected to reaffirm his call for unity and cooperation between the executive and legislative branches. Despite leading a minority bloc in the City Council, he has urged officials to work together “to make Cebu City number one.”

“Even if coming from different colors, atuang siguraduon nga magkahiusa ta in making Cebu City number one,” he earlier said.

The mayor’s 100-day report will be his first formal public address since assuming office, setting the tone for his administration’s next phase of reforms.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP