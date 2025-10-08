Fernando Agad finishes 8th in IWF World Championships

Fernando Agad. | IWF photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano weightlifter and future Olympian Fernando Agad Jr. settled for eighth place overall in the men’s 60-kilogram division of the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Norway.

Agad, a bronze medalist in last year’s world championships in Bahrain, topped Group B with a total lift of 275 kilograms, earning him a spot in the main round.

The 22-year-old standout from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finished eighth among 22 competitors in the highly competitive division, recording 120 kilograms in the snatch and 155 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 275 kilograms.

China’s Wang Hao captured the gold medal with a dominant total lift of 302 kilograms (138 kg snatch, 164 kg clean and jerk). Thailand’s Theerapong Silachai claimed silver with 299 kilograms (129 kg snatch, 170 kg clean and jerk), while North Korea’s Un Chol Pang settled for bronze with 295 kilograms (127 kg snatch, 168 kg clean and jerk).

Meanwhile, fellow Cebuana and two-time Olympian Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo ensured the Philippines would not go home empty-handed after bagging a bronze medal in the clean and jerk of the women’s 63-kilogram division.

Other Filipino lifters also put up respectable finishes: Kristel Macrohon placed ninth in the women’s 69-kg division, Rosegie Ramos finished ninth in the women’s 48-kg class, and Albert Ian Delos Santos landed eighth in the men’s 71-kg division.

