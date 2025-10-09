Cebu Greats reflect on the lessons from tough MPBL exit

Cebu Greats. | Photo from Dolan Adlawan’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats are holding their heads high and looking ahead to a stronger second season in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

.Despite a heartbreaking end to their play-in campaign in the just-ended season, the Cebu Greats are hoping to bounce back strong in the next after wrapping up their debut MPBL run with a narrow 89-92 loss to the Mindoro Tamaraws last Monday in Mindoro.

That defeat cost them a chance to clinch the eighth seed in the Southern Division playoffs and a spot in the next round.

Before they became the Cebu Greats, the team was known as the Cebu Classic, which endured a rough first half of the season marked by player and coaching departures due to mismanagement under their previous ownership.

Things took a positive turn when Cebuano sportsman Samson Lato stepped in mid-season, rebranding the squad as the Cebu Greats. Under his leadership, the team managed to regroup, compete, and even qualify for the play-in tournament despite all the internal turmoil.

Several players took to social media after the loss to share their reflections and gratitude.

One of Cebu’s top scorers Jun Manzo expressed his optimism in a heartfelt post.

“Hindi man naging pabor ang resulta, pero naniniwala kami na may dahilan ang lahat. Sa bawat pagkadapa, may pagkakataong tumayo nang mas matatag. Babalik kami dala ang aral at apoy sa dibdib. Mas handa sa susunod na hamon,”

Manzo wrote, emphasizing the team’s determination to bounce back stronger.

For Reeve Ugsang, suiting up for Cebu was a personal redemption after an injury set back his career.

“I’ve played for different teams, but there’s nothing like representing your hometown. Cebu will always hit different,” Ugsang said. “From the moment I got injured last year, I doubted if I could make it back. But God had other plans. To be able to step back on that court again and feel that fire — that’s all by His mercy. I give all glory to God for allowing me to fight through.”

Meanwhile, Dolan Adlawan, who was recently drafted into the PBA, opened up about the difficult start of his MPBL journey, recalling how the team’s former management mishandled the Cebu Greats.

“Long story short, the previous management really mishandled us,” Adlawan said. “I even lied to my mom about what was happening because I didn’t want her to worry. There were two and a half months without salary, but I just pushed through because I wanted to chase this dream.”

He added that he’s grateful to the new management and coaching staff for helping him grow as a player and person.

While the team’s participation in next season’s MPBL remains uncertain, the Cebu Greats have already rekindled the Cebuanos’ long-lost passion for cheering on a hometown team — something not seen since the days of the Cebu Gems in the defunct MBA, even without a single home game this year.

