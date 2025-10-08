Cebuano Trazo to Face Diaz in ‘Thrilla in Manila II’ Undercard

Joperson Trazo with his promoter and manager, Lorenzo “Chao” Sy (left). | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Chao Sy Boxing Stable’s promising prospects, Joperson Trazo, will showcase his skills in the undercard of “Thrilla in Manila II: The Countdown” on October 26 at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

The former Philippine youth minimumweight champion will square off with Carlo Diaz VII in a 10-round non-title bout, which serves as the curtain-raiser for the main event featuring fellow Cebuano Christian Balunan challenging reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.

Trazo is eyeing redemption after suffering a close unanimous decision loss to Joseph Sumabong of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable last June in Bohol—a defeat that cost him the youth title.

He bounced back strongly in his most recent outing, stopping Marlon Alejandro in the fifth round. The victory came months after Trazo had already beaten Alejandro by unanimous decision last February.

That loss to Sumabong remains the only blemish on Trazo’s professional record, which now stands at 6 wins (2 KOs), 1 loss, and 1 draw.

His opponent, Diaz VII, brings a 7-3-1 (1 KO) record and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, both decision victories over Ramcie Mondala and Reycar Escriber in Manila.

Aside from Trazo and Balunan, another Cebuano standout, AJ Paciones—the former No. 1 WBA flyweight contender—will also see action on the card. Paciones is set to battle Jeraldine Ocrarit in an eight-round bout.

Also, fellow Chao Sy Boxing Stable fighter Junibert Bantay will take on Lienard Sarcon for the IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title on the same card.

