Mandaue traffic board backs higher fines for cargo spill violations

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Traffic Board has approved a proposal to increase the penalties for violations under the city’s Anti-Cargo Spill Ordinance, including those involving muddy tires. The proposed amendment will raise the fine to a maximum of P5,000 per offense.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 8, the board resolved to recommend this amendment to the City Council for legislative action. The move aims to strengthen the enforcement of the 2017 Anti-Cargo Spill Ordinance, which covers various forms of spillage from cargo vehicles that pose safety and cleanliness issues on city roads.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said, “The board decided to increase the penalty to its maximum of P5,000. We’ve already informed our stakeholders, including truckers and other cargo operators, through a series of meetings.”

Retuya also clarified that the ordinance goes beyond muddy tires. It also covers:

• Cement spillage from mixers

• Oil leaks and spills

• Any cargo or material that causes road hazards

“These materials are among the causes of accidents because they make the roads slippery. That’s why we’re pushing for the stricter implementation of this ordinance,” Retuya added.

Previously, the fine for violating the ordinance was only P1,000 and could reach P2,000 if a driver was caught more than once. Under the proposed amendment, the new penalty will be set at P5,000 per offense, regardless of whether it is a first-time or repeat violation.

“Wala na tay strike one. We don’t have the workforce to track every violator’s record. So every time a violation is committed, it will automatically incur the full penalty,” Retuya emphasized.

(We no longer have a strike one policy. We don’t have enough manpower to monitor every violator’s record. So each violation will automatically incur the full penalty.)

The increase in fines is intended not only as a deterrent but also as a safety measure. TEAM has observed a noticeable reduction in violations, with many drivers now cleaning their tires before leaving construction or loading sites.

The noticeable reduction in violations came shortly after a meeting in September between the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and the 20 trucking companies operating yards in Barangay Umapad. This meeting was held following the directive of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to clean the access road from Cansaga Bridge to U.N. Avenue — a stretch that had become notorious for dust, mud, and debris.

The companies were identified as possible sources of road pollution, prompting TEAM to engage them directly in a bid to curb the spillage and mud issues. Since then, TEAM has observed that many truck drivers have begun cleaning their tires before leaving their sites, contributing significantly to the decline in ordinance violations.

“We’re happy to report that violations have gone down. This shows that if drivers take the initiative to clean their tires, it’s possible to avoid these penalties. We encourage everyone to do the same,” said Retuya.

Last month, Mayor Ouano ordered a cleanup of key roads in response to growing complaints from motorists about excessive dust and mud buildup, which had become hazardous to road users.

City Administrator Atty. Sally Malig-on, who is also a member of the board, echoed the importance of the ordinance, stating: “This is not just about cleanliness; safety is our top priority. Spilled materials, especially when a motorcyclist is following behind, greatly increase the risk of accidents.”

The ordinance and its proposed amendment are part of Mandaue City’s broader effort to ensure road safety, environmental cleanliness, and accountability among cargo vehicle operators.

