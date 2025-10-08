Lapu-Lapu accident: Boy, 7 dies, 2 women hurt after SUV rams pedestrians

File photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A seven-year-old boy died while two women were injured after they were hit by an SUV while walking along M.L. Quezon Highway in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The fatality was identified as Kyrie Asher Linao, a Grade 2 pupil and resident of New Lipata, Barangay Pusok, who was on his way home from school.

The injured individuals were identified as Isidra Booc, 63, also from New Lipata, who was about to fetch her Grade 4 grandchild, and a 41-year-old woman from Bayanihan Flats in Barangay Pajac.

Authorities identified the driver of the SUV as a 33-year-old company driver and resident of Purok Saging, Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, based on their investigation, the three victims were walking beside the road when the SUV suddenly hit them after its driver fell asleep.

After hitting the victims, the SUV also collided with a multicab driven by a 40-year-old man.

Linao was immediately brought to a hospital; however, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Booc sustained a fracture in her hand, while the 41-year-old woman underwent a CT scan after suffering a head injury.

The SUV driver was immediately arrested and admitted that he had fallen asleep.

“Nabantayan siya sa iyang kauban unya gi-tap iyang shoulder nga nakatulog siya. Ang bantayan niya nga nakapiyong gyud diay siya. Unfortunately, instead brake ang iyang tamakan, ang accelerator ang iyang natamakan,” Torres said.

(His companion noticed and tapped his shoulder because he had fallen asleep. He later realized his eyes were closed. Unfortunately, instead of stepping on the brake, he stepped on the accelerator.)

The family of the 7-year-old boy intends to file charges against the SUV driver.

According to Archie Linao, the victim’s father, his son sustained a head fracture that led to his death.

He said it is difficult for him to accept what happened to his son.

“Pero para nako, mo-file mi ug kaso uy kay lisod kaayo, kinabuhi man ang nakuan gud, maglisod mi ug dawat ba,” Linao said.

(For me, we will file a case because it’s very painful — a life was lost, and it’s hard for us to accept it.)

Torres said that since no settlement was reached, they will file charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against the suspect.

