Mandaue rolls out second batch of P25M free medicines to barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Barangay health centers across Mandaue City have received a new batch of free medicines and medical supplies as the city government continues the phased rollout of its P25-million medicine procurement program.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the second batch of medicines, worth P11 million, has been delivered to all 27 barangays on October 6, following last month’s initial ceremonial distribution worth P5 million.

“This program is part of my campaign promise,” he added. “Gisaad nato nga naa jud saktong mga tambal ang atoang tanan health centers tibuok City of Mandaue”

(We promised that all our health centers across Mandaue City would have adequate medicines.)

The distributed medicines include treatments for common health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. The supplies also include fever medication, antibiotics for both children and adults, and other commonly used medicines typically needed in health centers.

Ouano reiterated that the medicines are for all residents, and he urged barangay officials to ensure equal and fair distribution.

“Atoa lang gihangyo ang mga officials nga walay pili. Fair ang tanan,” Ouano said. “We have enough medicines man.”

(We are asking the officials not to show favoritism. Everything should be fair.)

Barangay officials are also being warned against any form of favoritism in the distribution. This follows public comments expressing concern that the medicines might only be made available to those close to barangay officials.

To ensure transparency, the city government has published a list of distributed medicines on its official page so residents can check what is available in their barangay health centers.

In support of this expanded medicine distribution, the City Health Office is also planning to add five more doctors, who will be stationed at the main office and will also rotate among barangay health centers to help meet growing public health demands.

City Health Officer Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, in a previous interview, confirmed that the additional doctors will help conduct consultations and ensure that medicine dispensing follows proper medical protocols.

Currently, the City Health Office has at least 15 medical doctors. Catulong explained that medicines can only be dispensed after proper consultation and with a doctor’s prescription to ensure safe and appropriate treatment.

In addition to doctors, pharmacists are also being deployed in rotation to health centers. Their role includes ensuring that medicines are dispensed correctly, that guidelines are followed, and that all medicines are properly recorded and accounted for.

The final batch of medicine supplies is expected to arrive in the coming weeks to complete the full P25-million rollout.

