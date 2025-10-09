Papua New Guinea earthquake, magnitude 6.7: Filipinos safe, says DFA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos in Papua New Guinea after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck its second largest city Lae on Oct. 7.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported that the Filipino community in Lae City and surrounding areas are safe from the tremor.

No damage reported in Lae

“No damage was reported in Lae. According to the Philippine Embassy in Port Moresby, the Filipino community in Lae City and surrounding areas are safe,” it said.

READ: EXPLAINER: Earthquake terms you need to know

“The Department is closely monitoring the situation, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy.”

Port Moresby

Citing the Philippine Embassy in Port Moresby, the DFA said the capital also experienced a magnitude 5.0 earthquake on the same day.

Based on its latest data, there are 36,000 Filipinos living and working in Papua New Guinea.

READ: Hundreds of Mount Everest hikers trapped in snowstorm

Mt. Everest blizzard

The DFA also said no Filipino national was among the hikers reported stranded during the blizzard on Mt. Everest.

Nearly a thousand people were left trapped following the heavy snow on the Tibetan slopes of Mt. Everest over the weekend, prompting massive rescue efforts. Local reports said at least one died.

As of Wednesday, all stranded hikers have been rescued and have arrived safely in Qudeng Township and nearby areas. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP